Why The Kardashians Are ‘Nervous’ About Kanye West’s New Marriage To Bianca Censori!

The Kardashians aren’t too sure about Kanye West‘s new marriage!

Last week, the 45-year-old rapper – who had been laying low following a string of antisemitic comments and problematic behavior – shocked the world when it came out that he “recently” got married to Bianca Censori. While the couple has not filed a marriage certificate to make their union legally binding, it seems pretty official between them since Kanye and Bianca wore wedding rings, including when they were first seen together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. They even went on a honeymoon at the Amangiri resort in Utah. In fact, a source for Entertainment Tonight even said “the marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca.” But not everyone feels the same way, specifically the Kardashian-Jenners!

According to Page Six on Wednesday, an insider revealed the reality TV family is both “confused and concerned” about the Jesus Walks artist’s marriage to Bianca. One of the main worries and issues for the Kardashians is how the wedding will impact his and Kim Kardashian’s four children. A very understandable concern since this was such an unexpected update in Ye’s life!

Plus, if the musician is serious about this marriage, Bianca potentially would be involved in their kids’ lives, which could complicate the former couple’s already tough co-parenting situation. We mean, reports have come out that the SKIMS creator “hates” the Yeezy architectural designer. Another Page Six source also noted that “Kim has a bad opinion of her,” adding:

“It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench.”

However, it sounds like the KarJenners are letting themselves get too worked up over the marriage news — for now. The outlet said the fam aren’t considering their nuptials legit until they see Kanye and Bianca file papers:

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet. They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Hopefully, their worries will calm down once they have a “sit down” meeting with Bianca to get to know her more and to “establish ground rules” with the kids. We’d hate to see the already rocky co-parenting situation between Kim and Kanye just come crumbling down even more over this. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Bianca Censori/Instagram, WENN]