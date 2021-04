Does anybody else remember Lakoda Rayne? The short-lived country girl group from The X Factor U.S.

Farewell Angelina reminds us of them – but better. This is a WOMAN group!

This is Nashville with some pop. We love!

If you like The Chicks, you will thoroughly enjoy their More Problems. Especially if you’re a wine drinker! ????????

Check it out above!

