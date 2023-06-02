Farrah Abraham Claims This Is The REAL Reason For 'Puffy Face' Amid Fan Controversy Around New Look!

Farrah Abraham isn’t here for any negative talk about the way she looks!

On Wednesday, the MTV alum took to her Instagram Stories with a message pointed at people who feel the need to criticize her physical appearance. Specifically, she took major issue with multiple media outlets who recently noted her “puffy face” in posts and commentary online.

Related: Farrah Has Not Spoken To Her Controversial Mother Debra In TWO YEARS!

The Teen Mom star — who just so happened to be celebrating her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, as well — slammed media coverage as being overly aggressive, invasive, and just plain old incorrect. At issue were claims the “puffy face” had come about after the reality TV star had some sort of plastic surgery. This was largely fan speculation being reported on as a great many called out what they were convinced was some new work.

But no, Farrah said! It wasn’t cosmetic surgery at all! The 16 And Pregnant star slammed the surgery implications and instead reported she’d had a sinus infection that caused her face to swell up in recent days. Calling her sinusitis a “chronic debilitating” health problem, the star said in the video clip:

“Hey all, as it is my birthday, I just wanted to say I have been having a puffy face because I have sinusitis, which is a chronic debilitating situation.”

While sharing screenshots of less-than-generous news articles apparently misidentifying the cause of her swelling, Farrah added:

“So you get allergy shots, you get steroids, and in order to be diagnosed with sinusitis, usually, it takes a year for your doctor to understand that, that’s what that is.”

Interestingly, the TV personality said she is having “surgery next week” to address the condition further. Then she asked for more patience and grace from critics and media outlets quick to call out her appearance:

“So, thank you to others who are saying negative things and not being educated on the matter. And most of us suffer from sinusitis and do not know that’s what is affecting our eyes, our cheeks, our whole nasal area, and so that is just what has happened. Our sinuses give out.”

So, there you go.

Related: Is Farrah Abraham Grooming Her 14 Year Old?

Per WebMD, up to 35 million Americans suffer from sinusitis every year. So while that may not be “most of us,” as Farrah claimed, she’s definitely not wrong to note that lots of people are affected by the awful inflammation.

Of course, this is far from the first time Farrah’s appearance has been criticized on social media. Most recently, it wasn’t even her cosmetic decisions that was called out, but those made for her teenage daughter Sophia.

Social media users slammed the MTV vet for allowing Sophia to get six facial piercings as a 14th birthday gift back in February. In a social media response to that controversy, Farrah slammed critics and said she had things under control:

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become. The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

She wasn’t afraid to call out naysayers then, and she’s not afraid now.

Say what you will about Farrah, but whether it’s her daughter’s appearance or her own, she certainly stands up strong and vocally against online criticism.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do YOU think? Are y’all buying sinusitis? Are folks wrong to call her out?? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Farrah Abraham/Instagram.]