Yikes! Florence Pugh Turned 'Green' & Fainted While Getting THIS Piercing!

Florence Pugh may be a superhero in the movies, but she still has her kryptonite!

On Saturday, the Black Widow star admitted she fainted while getting a new nose ring! Showing off photos from the eventful day (one of which might make you a little queasy too, FYI), the 25-year-old revealed:

“When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint.”

LOLz!! Judging by the giant needle she had poked through her nose, we don’t blame her for passing out!

Thankfully, her bestie Zoe Lister-Jones was by her side through the scary ordeal, even giving her a pick-me-up! Pugh continued:

“Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS”

Ch-ch-check out the memorable snapshots (below). But as mentioned, even Florence gave a “warning” to viewers about the graphic nature of the “last slide,” claiming it might “make your stomach scream.” Look at your own risk, Perezcious readers!

On Sunday night, the Little Women lead also showed off her new bling on the red carpet for Netflix’s new film Don’t Look Up. No need to turn a blind eye to these photos, she looks stunning AF with the septum piercing and her fresh cut!!

Seems like the pain was worth it — she looks amazing!

