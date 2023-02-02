Florida Mom Claims Sons' School BANNED HER For Working In Adult Entertainment -- WTF?!

A Florida mother is fighting back against her sons’ school after she was allegedly banned for working in adult entertainment.

Victoria Triece is seeking legal action against Orange County Public Schools, claiming that after her OnlyFans page was discovered, she was banned from attending her sons’ school events and activities, according to WKMG. The mother of two initially filed her lawsuit back in 2021, where she alleged that a fellow parent at her children’s school discovered her adults only page, where she shares NSFW photos for a subscription fee, and alerted Sand Lake Elementary staff.

Victoria added in her 2021 filings that after school administrators were made aware, she was barred from volunteering, despite consistently helping organize events and activities up until that point. She is being represented by legal partners John Zielinski and Mark NeJame, who claimed in a 2021 news release:

“Many other parents of children in Orange County Schools are also participants in OnlyFans as well as other adult oriented professions, such as topless dancing, adult-themed acting, online sexting, among others. To paint Ms. Triece with the modern-day equivalent of a ‘Scarlet Letter’ has left Ms. Triece with no other option other than filing suit.”

Victoria added at the time:

“When I became a mother [my children] became my whole life, so I wanted to obviously be involved in every part of their world, whether that’s at school, at home, in just everything. So I knew from when I had kids, I’m going to be the room parent.”

As of now, the battle is still ongoing. Victoria and her legal team called a news conference last Wednesday, where she explained:

“The main reason I’m doing this is not for myself. I can only imagine who’s been through this and couldn’t fight it and they’ve been told we don’t know how to fight this and how many people are to come that do the same exact thing I do. And they’re going to be told one day they’re going to have somebody that just doesn’t agree morally with what they’re doing. And they’re going to have somebody do the same situation and I don’t think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I’m in should be going through that.”

The alienated mother’s lawyers accused the school district of, “denying her the right to participate in her children’s lives as she chooses, the choice of denying her chosen livelihood versus seeing her children or being able to volunteer, and the ridicule she has suffered and will suffer because of being banned for no reason other than offending the moral sensitivities of another for what she does privately.”

Victoria added that while she’s completely banned from volunteering in her 11-year-old’s classroom, she can participate virtually in her 7-year-old’s:

“So I buy all the stuff, I get brought in or taken in, and I plan whatever parties they need to donate whatever they need to the class whatever they need for the parties. I do it all, but I do it all like a robot you know, sitting behind the screen, trying to manage everything.”

Victoria also noted feeling isolated by other parents. NeJame added in the news conference:

“What she does in her off time is not illegal, yet we have a morality police with the Orange County school board and whatever administrators made this horrific decision.”

How sad… What year are we living in?? Adult entertainment is a valid career path, and has nothing to do with this mother’s relationship to her sons’ school, and it shouldn’t be treated as though it does.

