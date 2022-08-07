Former CNN Anchor Felicia Taylor Arrested After Alleged Hit-And-Run Crash In Palm Beach

A former anchor at CNN has found herself in some legal trouble…

According to Palm Beach Police, Felicia Taylor – who is a retired anchor-correspondent who worked for CNN International’s World Business Today – was arrested on July 28 after she allegedly hit another car with her Mercedes and then left the scene depsite the other driver being injured. An incident report obtained by Page Six on Friday stated that the 57-year-old crashed into the rear bumper of a black Ford while the 24-year-old driver was stopped in traffic. The report says:

“His vehicle was struck from behind by the white Mercedes. The impact caused [him] to strike the steering wheel, causing multiple complaints of injuries.”

Following the accident, the report adds that her vehicle, which had “sustained heavy front end damage,” could be seen quickly “fleeing the scene of the accident without rendering aid or stopping to provide information.” She then was spotted driving past the scene of the crash twice without stopping before eventually being pulled over by a police officer. When speaking with law enforcement, Taylor confessed to being in a car crash but insisted the situation was not serious:

“Taylor acknowledged being involved in a traffic crash and the other driver was ‘OK.’ Taylor continued to state that she wanted to go back to her house . . . and the accident was ‘not a big deal.’”

She then told police she was just traveling from The Colony Hotel. However, when officers pointed out that the hotel “was closed,” the journalist “didn’t have a response.” Inneresting… Police then added:

“Prior to the crash, Taylor stated she was at a restaurant on Worth Avenue and then stated she was at a restaurant in the Royal Poinciana Plaza. We were unable to locate a restaurant that recalls Taylor as a guest.”

Taylor also denied being on prescription drugs or drinking any alcohol before the accident, with a cop confirming that he did not smell any liquor on her at the time. However, a bottle of white wine that was three-quarters full and a silver thermos also three-quarters full “of an unknown alcoholic beverage” were found wedged behind the passenger seat “and out of the reach of the driver.”

As for the other driver, he was treated at the scene by first responders after complaining of jaw, head, neck, and back pain. Per the incident report, Taylor told police she “wanted the injuries of the other driver to be substantiated,” adding:

“The damage to her vehicle is her problem, its ‘hard to be a good person’ and she didn’t stop at the accident scene because she didn’t know there was anything to be concerned with.”

It’s “‘hard to be a good person'”? Here is a thought: she could have had the common decency at least to stop and check whether or not the guy was OK first! You know, what one does when they’re involved in a car accident, if possible.

Police later took Taylor into custody at the Palm Beach County Jail, where she was charged with careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries. She was released on $3,000 bail and entered a not guilty plea.

This is not the first time that Taylor has had a run in with the law. She prviously was arrested for aggravated DWI in 2015 after side-swiping another car. At the time, police said that she had a blood alcohol level more than three times over the legal limit and was so drunk that she was taken in Southampton Hospital “for medical evaluation.”

