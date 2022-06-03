Gabby Petito's Father Shares Heartbreaking Throwback Photo He Found While Cleaning

Gabby Petito’s father just shared such a tear-jerking post.

On Thursday, the van lifer’s father Joseph Petito revealed that while he was doing some cleaning, he discovered a rare photo of his daughter, who was tragically murdered by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, last summer when she was just 22. Reflecting on her loss and the importance of finding a new picture of her, Joseph shared on Twitter:

“Emptying our storage unit and come across this. Take as many photos/videos as you can with your loved ones. #TBT #gabbypetito #missyou #loveyou”

Such heartbreaking advice…

In the photo, a young Gabby sits in her father’s lap smiling at something off-screen. It’s truly such a happy snapshot of life when things were so much simpler for this family. Take a look:

Emptying our storage unit and come across this. Take as many photos/videos as you can with you loved ones. #TBT #gabbypetito #missyou #loveyou pic.twitter.com/YCzszUXZH7 — joseph petito (@josephpetito) June 2, 2022

So sweet.

We cannot imagine the grief Joseph must be feeling as he continues to mourn the sudden and senseless loss of his daughter. We hope finding photos like this helps him feel connected to Gabby.

[Image via Joseph Petito/Gabby Petito/Instagram]