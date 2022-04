Galantis & JVKE‘s Dandelion is a vibe. Albeit a short one!

Clocking in at two minutes and twenty seconds, this is tea party sleaze. The kind of song you play at 5:30 PM.

Quirky. Fun. You can hear the bright colors in the song!

Check it out above!

