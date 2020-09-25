RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Says Jamie Foxx Is ‘Hung Like A Horse’ As Their Podcast Interview Gets HOT!

Jamie Foxx is a whole lotta man — too much for Garcelle Beauvais, apparently!

On the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s podcast, Going to Bed with Garcelle, the actress reunited with her former co-star for a chat that got VERY intimate.

As fans know, Foxx and Beauvais played love interests Jamie and Fancy on The Jamie Foxx Show on the WB network from 1996 to 2001. While their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, the pair made a pact that they wouldn’t date until after they stopped filming — but Beauvais was in another relationship by the time production wrapped. Now they’re each other’s one that got away… Awww!

During the podcast episode, however, it became clear there was another reason Garcelle decided to never shoot her shot with the Oscar winner: she was apparently intimidated by his humongous d**k!

Related: Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp After Her RHOBH Firing!

The conversation got steamy after the pair talked about how the Ray star used to shade the men that the Bravolebrity chose to date — including her short-lived relationship on the most recent season of RHOBH. Foxx shared as Beauvais laughed:

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable.”

Garcelle then noted that Jamie “never really [gave] any guy that I’m with any real attention,” to which the 52-year-old actor replied:

“Ever. I hate them all. I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m always like, ‘Damn. I f**ked up.’ So every dude, I be like — I give them a really s**tty look.”

Garcelle quipped:

“I feel it, and they feel it.”

The conversation got even hotter from there, with Jamie joking that he and Garcelle “are in a relationship forever,” which prompted the actress to say:

“Forever, no matter what. You know what I always say? Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!‘”

Ha! We’re sure Katie Holmes could give you some pointers, gurl!

Jamie then replied jokingly:

“You take it one step at a time. What you can’t eat, just put in a doggie bag and save it for later.”

Genius!

He continued on a serious note:

“I don’t know, it’s a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you’ve got to find something, I think, that’s someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it’s an up and down thing… And there’s a lot of emotions that people don’t understand. Somehow, being a celebrity, they feel like you’re not human, and we do have things that are afforded to us or rewarded to us because we are [celebrities]. But on the inside, we’re still the same people from Texas or from Haiti. We’re still the same people. And that’s so hard, but it has to be a person that really understands. And that’s been tough.”

Aw, now we wish they would get together! But it does sound like they’ll always have a place in one another’s… well, heart anyway! Ha!

[Image via WENN]