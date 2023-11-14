Glen Powell Finally Addresses Those ‘Disorienting’ Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors!

Glen Powell is finally ready to talk about those Sydney Sweeney rumors!

Perezcious readers know the pair made a ton of headlines over the summer after getting too friendly with each other while working on their rom-com Anyone But You. But the problem with their alleged romance? Sydney and Glen were involved with other people! The 35-year-old actor was dating model Gigi Paris. Meanwhile, the Euphoria star is engaged to entrepreneur Jonathan Davino.

The cheating rumors intensified when Glen’s girlfriend broke up with him, reportedly when he confessed to having an affair following a visit to the set. Although Sydney and her man seemed to have a rough patch amid the brouhaha, things between them seem to be back on track! For months, though, Glen had remained quiet about the scandal.

But now he finally touched on the affair rumors with Men’s Health, which he made sure to call “the alleged affair” in the cover story! He said of that time:

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Well, clearly he wasn’t able to convince Gigi nothing happened and these rumors just come with the “gig” for him. She dropped some big hints on social media that she was betrayed amid the messy drama! For her part, though Sydney wasn’t bothered by the cheating rumors between her and the Top Gun: Maverick Star, telling Variety in August that they want the controversy for the film:

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care.”

Hmm… What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe something happened between them on set? Let us know in the comments below.

