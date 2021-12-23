Gordon Ramsay's 21-Year-Old Daughter Celebrates Being One Year Sober: 'I Learned The Hard Way'

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, has a lot to celebrate!

The 21-year-old is officially one year sober! On Tuesday, the chef’s daughter took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her success and also share a bit of insight into why sobriety has been such an important choice for her “mentally and physically” this past year. Holly first reflected:

“Today marks one year without alcohol. This is not something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21. However, by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would’ve been through half of what I have. I chose to take a break from alcohol because I wasn’t improving my mental health — which for me, comes first.”

Despite knowing that she needed to make a drastic change, the 21 & Over podcast host knew it wouldn’t be an easy task.

Getting candid, she added:

“This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could – and that meant removing alcohol from my life. It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly.”

While she admittedly isn’t sure if she’ll avoid drinking “forever,” she knows it’s the best thing “for now.” Like many, her sobriety journey hasn’t been easy, but she’s glad to see the benefits quitting alcohol has brought to her life. Ramsay continued:

“Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a year of high highs and low lows but I’m grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink.”

Having already “learned the hard way” that “alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all,” this change seems to have given her a whole new outlook on life, which is why she’s determined to continue to speak out about addiction and mental health, concluding:

“As with everything I have been through, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Incredible! SO many people battle with similar issues, so having more and more celebs discuss their struggles publicly will continue to help fans. It also shows how much support there is for those needing help! Not only did IG users pour into the comment section to cheer Holly on for her one-year milestone, but some famous family members chimed in. too!

Holly’s dad Gordon couldn’t help gush about her, writing:

“what an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad ”

Her younger sister ​​Tilly Ramsay, 20, also said:

“So proud of you.”

Aw, love it! In May, Holly thanked her family for being “an amazing support” system on an episode of her podcast, in which she discussed her time being treated at a mental health facility (where she was diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD, and depression), as well as experiencing sexual assault. Referencing her siblings Tilly, Jack, 21, Megan, 23, and Oscar, 2, she shared:

“Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great. It’s brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents.”

This close bond has never been more clear. Many congratulations to Holly! Check out her full post (below).

We’ll be wishing Holly well as she continues along this journey!

[Image via Holly Ramsay/Instagram & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]