Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate Japan Trip With PDA And Sweet New Baby Bump Pics! LOOK!

Justin Bieber and his very pregnant wife Hailey are spending some quality time in the Far East — and offering up a series of Instagram photos to let us live vicariously through them!

The pop star and his model bride took the city of Kyoto, Japan by storm this week. And on Thursday, they took to IG to commemorate their trip. Babymoon FTW!

Related: Fans Think They’ve Figured Out The Gender Of Hailey & Justin’s Baby From THESE Clues!

In several slides in the heartwarming carousel post, Hailey can be seen rocking a black blazer along with an unbuttoned shirt showing off her midsection. Oh, yeah, her midsection! THAT is the whole story here!! The Rhode Beauty founder happily and proudly showed off her incredible baby bump in the snaps. And a little PDA packed on in the form of a lip lock with the Canadian crooner didn’t hurt, either! Ch-ch-check out the wonderfully sweet snaps for yourself (below):

So adorbz!

It’s hard to believe that the couple announced that they were expecting just a little more than two weeks ago, because life has been a whirlwind ever since! But it appears as though they are really having fun with each other and bonding over the baby prep. Enjoying a fun babymoon together doesn’t hurt, either! Hope they had fun! It sure looks like they did! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram]