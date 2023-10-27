Halsey Goes Instagram Official With Nickelodeon Alum Boyfriend Avan Jogia -- & It's HAWT! Look!

It’s official!

Halsey and Avan Jogia just hard launched their romance! After dating on the down low for months, the Bad at Love singer and Victorious alum were spotted last month on a PDA-filled date, and now??? They’re Instagram official!

On Thursday, they both took to their respective social media accounts to post snapshots in matching black latex outfits after attending the Luis De Javier show during LA Fashion Week. Amid some solo shots of herself, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) included several sexy snaps with her beau, including one in which he had his arm around her shoulder!

Things were even more obvious on the Nickelodeon alum’s page when he uploaded a snap of them holding hands. Aw!

What a sexy couple!!

As mentioned, the duo first sparked dating rumors back in June when they were spotted in Barcelona together, but it wasn’t until September that fans really began to take note. At the time, the creatives were seen kissing in El Lay, so it was impossible to deny the chemistry!

A source for The Messenger then came out of the woodwork to reveal they were set up by “mutual friends in the music industry” and have been going steady “a few months.” This is Halsey’s first public romance since their split from Alev Aydin in April, with whom they co-parent their son, Ender Ridley. Looks like it’s off to a strong start if they’re ready to go public!

