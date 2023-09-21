Halsey Has A New Man In Her Life -- And They're Already Going On PDA-Filled Dates!

Halsey isn’t looking so Bad At Love with their new man!

The 28-year-old singer (who uses she/they pronouns) seemingly confirmed their romance with actor Avan Jogia this week following a smooch-filled date in El Lay! They were all smiles as they chatted while watching a live performane in the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, and packed on the PDA throughout their night together.

The Victorious alum wore a blue button up top and paint splattered jeans, which he accessorized with white boots and at one point a leather trench coat. His date totally matched his style, wearing a gray crop top, black jeans, and a leather jacket of their own. They added a chunky, studded belt, yellow pump heels, and a black Saint Laurent bag as finishing touches.

Halsey confirms Avan Jogia romance with PDA-packed date night https://t.co/FyjgUavTM8 pic.twitter.com/IhXlW65KK0 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2023

Wow! What a HAWT couple!

As they hugged, kissed, and longingly gazed into each other’s eyes all night, it became apparent that they’re the REAL DEAL after months of speculation! The Him & I musician was first spotted with the Tut star way back in June when they were spotted on a beach date in Barcelona — just two months after Ender Ridley‘s mom split it off with Alev Aydin.

