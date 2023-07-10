Will Smith ROASTS Son Jaden For Not Having Kids Yet On His 25th Birthday -- Funny Or Bizarre?!

Will Smith is ready to be a grandpa!

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to totally blast his son Jaden Smith for not having kids yet. In the somewhat bizarre b-day tribute, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum posted a throwback black-and-white photo of the father-son duo. Instead of just wishing his middle child well on his birthday, Will roasted Jaden for not having a mini-me yet! He wrote:

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there?”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Funny enough, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jaden’s grandma, teased:

“He’s smarter than you “

Hah! Roasting him right back! As Perezcious readers know, the King Richard star welcomed his first son Trey, 30, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. He then had Jaden and Willow, 22, with Jada Pinkett Smith. Fans had lots of thoughts on the Oscar winner’s plea for grandkids, joking in the comments:

“Will wants grandkids. People wait til 40 to have kids now” “He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol” “Parents are all same, I swear”

Stars… they’re just like us!

It does not appear as though the Karate Kid alum has addressed his pop’s comment yet. Meanwhile, Jada also showered him with love, writing on her side of the ‘gram:

“Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden! “

She included a photo of Jaden as a baby and a more recent pic of them on a red carpet — take a look HERE. FWIW, it’s unclear if the musician is even dating at the moment. In the past, he’s been linked to Sab Zada, Sarah Snyder and Odessa Adlon. In 2018, he even claimed to be dating Tyler, The Creator. So, there’s no real telling when Will might get those much-desired grandkids!

Until then, the entire Smith family is focused on strengthening their bonds with one another. During an appearance at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver last month, the MSFTS founder revealed his momma got the whole family into hallucinogenic drugs, he shared:

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family. It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Interestingly, the psychedelics have helped him bond with his siblings, he dished:

“But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful. It will actually help us to open up our minds to get out of the old ways of thinking that got us into lots of these arguments and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for you to work it out and massage it out until it’s completely gone.”

Very cool! Seems like his focus is definitely on family… just maybe not the kind Will is hoping for! LOLz! Thoughts?!

[Image via Will Smith/YouTube]