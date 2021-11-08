Hilary Duff Reveals 7-Month-Old Daughter Got Ears Pierced: 'Call Me A Child Abuser'

Hilary Duff is NOT here for mom shaming!

The Lizzie McGuire alum took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to announce she had her 7-month-old daughter Mae’s ears pierced over the weekend. Like the badass momma she is, before any haters could hash out their complaints in the comment section, the actress was already slamming them for criticism she expected to receive after hitting upload. While sharing an adorable photo of the tiny tot wearing a stud earring, the How I Met Your Father lead reflected:

“Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser… again. Lesss go.”

Damn!! While the comment is a little aggressive, it’s clear she’s trying to protect herself from being the victim of intense mom shaming again.

The bold caption was likely inspired by the insane backlash Duff received in 2019 when she revealed that she had her first daughter Banks’ ears pierced. At the time, many of her fans even said they were going to unfollow her based on the kiddo’s new bling. In February, the Younger star reflected on the mom-shaming she has experience in an interview with Yahoo! Life, saying:

“I’m so used to dodging the comments or the judgment, that I don’t realize. Like, you just get a tough skin and you don’t realize how much it actually affects you. I don’t comment on other people’s posts like that, so I don’t understand, but I guess it’s just a need for attention or whatever. It’s hard not to take it personal.”

Matthew Koma’s wife, who also shares 9-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, was able to get over the negativity by remembering that not everybody is always upset with the decisions she makes while raising her family.

Recalling that her anger is often just sparked by a few trolls popping up in her feed (rather than all her followers), Hilary continued:

“At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I’m like, ‘It’s one person. That’s not how everybody feels. That doesn’t really matter. That person’s, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.’”

Seriously, though, it only takes one comment to ruin a good day. We’re glad Hilary was able to look past the naysayers and just live her life parenting the way she pleases, even if she’s still a bit “defensive” about the situation! Young kids get their ears pierced all the time, there’s no reason she should face backlash for doing what she feels is right for her family (especially if it’s not causing her kids any long-lasting harm).

Check out the performer’s full post (below)!

Look at the cutie!! Mae seems perfectly fine with her new jewelry, so haters should be too!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Does it make you sad that the 34-year-old fears being called a “child abuser” just because she got her daughter’s ears pierced so young? Let us know in the comments (below).

