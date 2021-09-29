16-Year-Old Alana Thompson Posts Then Deletes Pic Confirming Relationship With 20-Year-Old!

It’s true! Alana Thompson — AKA the world-famous reality TV star formerly known as Honey Boo Boo — has herself a boyfriend! And yes, he’s a bit older than she is…

While we’ve been reporting on the duo’s apparently relationship for some time now, it would appear that the 16-year-old has finally publicly confirmed the relationship herself!

But is there something else going on here, too?? See, Thompson quickly deleted the photo after posting it, scrubbing her relationship from the internet again. For now, at least…

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum decided to (briefly) make things public with her boyfriend of almost six months, 20-year-old college student Dralin Carswell.

On Monday night, the Georgia-born reality TV star proved she was feeling the Halloween vibes on the eve of the beginning of October by posting a pic of herself and Carswell hand in hand sitting on what appears to be some type of Halloween-themed hay ride.

Like we said, Thompson deleted the “spooky season” photo not long after, but fans were still able to grab screenshots of it for proof, as you can see (below):

honeybooboo has a boyfriend!!! cuffing season has arrived!! pic.twitter.com/d0Yi3U56S7 — miss pig ????‍???? (@NeeeenBean) September 28, 2021

Awww! That’s super cute, they look very happy together!!!

Like we previously reported, Dralin is a college student who live in Georgia, near Alana and her family. An insider previously revealed that he and Thompson have been “attached at the hip” and “hang out together all the time,” while confirming that her family loves the young man, as well. So it sounds like she’s got a pretty good thing going, TBH!

Still, can we talk about Thompson deleting the pic??

While she obviously could have done it for any number of reasons, her relationship with Carswell isn’t without controversy, specifically due to the couple’s age difference. While 16 is the age of consent in Georgia, where they live, many are struggling to wrap their head around a four-year age difference in such a young couple. After all, those are some pretty crucial years of development.

Even worse, the timeline seems to indicate they’ve been dating since she was only 15, too…

See some of the criticisms (below):

“It sounds like grooming” “20 year olds should not be dating high school students, regardless of what the law says.” “What does a 16 year old and 20 year old have anything to talk/relate about?! Ew” “What does a college sophomore have in common with a high school sophomore? Nah, this is inappropriate” “What do they have in common? Lol” “Excuse me?!? This is not the move. It is problematic and not something to be uplifted or normalized.” “So a 20 year old has been dating a 16 year old, who only turned 16 exactly one f**king month ago, for 6 months…” “The age difference does NOT sit right with me.” “Sure it’s only a few years apart but i don’t like it. I love her but this feels wrong.”

Wow!

Do U agree with them, Perezcious readers?? Or are you happy for Thompson and Carswell and content to leave it at that?

Sound OFF with your take on the relationship and the age difference questions, all down in the comments (below)…

