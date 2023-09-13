Ice Spice BARELY Holds Back Tears As She's Crowned 2023 VMAs' Best New Artist! WATCH!

Ice Spice is the people’s princess — AND the VMAs’ princess!

During Tuesday night’s MTV Music Video Awards, the Barbie World rapper was named Best New Artist! If you didn’t catch the magical moment, the redhead quickly became overwhelmed with emotions when her name was called — but before she spoke on the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the 23-year-old took a moment to shake off her tears.

Aww!

The Princess Diana rapper, who appeared in a white, lacy dress and big diamond cross necklace — which DEFINITELY evoked Madonna’s Like A Virgin look — then thanked her “Munchkins” and MTV:

“Thank you so much! Thank you MTV! Oh my god, this is so cool! I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much!”

She then went on to shout out her manager, producer, and label for “making the best music” with her, the other nominees in the category:

“And, of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Thank you guys, I love you guys so much!”

Ch-ch-check out the full moment (below):

MUNCHKINZ YOU DID IT!! @icespicee_ is your 2023 #VMA Best New Artist!! pic.twitter.com/hEq2W0up8U — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

We’re not crying, you are! Congrats, Ice Spice!

[Images via MTV]