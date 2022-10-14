Idaho Man Charged In ‘Truly Horrific’ Murder Of His Mom -- Found Dead With Chunks Of Hair & Skin Missing

A man in Idaho has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death, leaving a shockingly brutal scene.

According to an affidavit filed by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by the Idaho Statesman, police arrested 26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis after his mom, Karly Cantrell, was found fatally stabbed at her home in Middleton, Idaho, on Monday afternoon.

On the day of the brutal slaying, Karly’s husband, Kevin Kline, told law enforcement that he left their home at around 6:30 a.m., and she usually gets ready for work at around 7:30 a.m. Her two teenage sons then said to police they last saw their mother at 7:35 a.m. before they went to school.

Related: Tragic Details Released About American Idol‘s Willie Spence’s Car Crash

A little while later, Karly’s 15-year-old son texted her that he’d forgotten a school project at home, and she responded by saying she would drop it off. However, when the teen reached out to her again at 9:00 a.m., he received a notification that the message was “not delivered.” The 17-year-old later texted his mom at 2:30 p.m., but he got no response either. An hour later, Kevin returned home at around 3:35 p.m. — and what he saw the second he entered the residence was a gruesome nightmare.

The poor husband discovered his wife dead in their living room, “laying in a pool of blood.” The Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor, Sean Jorgensen, shared more details about the “truly horrific” state she was found in at the scene, revealing Karly also had chunks of her hair and skin missing. Awful…

But how does Levi factor into this tragedy? The adult son soon became a suspect after a neighbor told law enforcement they saw a blue hatchback-type vehicle in the driveway of Karly’s home at 7:54 a.m. and another neighbor provided video footage that showed the car leaving the residence at 8:20 a.m.

An acquaintance of Levi’s later told authorities he had shown up at his house at 9:00 a.m.“with what appeared to be blood on his pants” and asked if he could use his friend’s shower. But the man declined when Levi said he stabbed himself. When police located his car at a halfway house in Nampa, where he had been staying after Karly kicked him out of her home for “poor behavior,” police discovered blood-stained clothing in his car and inside the residence. They also found Levi had a “deep laceration” on his upper right thigh, a scratch on his left hand, and a burn on his left inner bicep.

Soon after the discoveries, Levi was taken into custody at around 11:15 p.m. on Monday. And here’s where things get even more chilling. Following his arrest, he told investigators that he woke up at 10:30 a.m. and that no one used his car. But throughout the interview, the affidavit claims the son “showed no emotion when talking about the death of his mother.” Whoa… No wonder murder charges followed…

Since her death, tributes have come pouring in for Karly. The West Valley Humane Society animal shelter, where Karly worked as the executive director, said on Facebook that she was an “innovative, creative and motivated” person, adding:

“Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother, and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing.”



Meanwhile, the board president, Tammy Dittenber, told the Idaho Statesman:

“She was a director’s director. She was the best possible thing you could ever want in an executive director for a shelter like we have, and her legacy will be in that place for a long time to come.”

At this time, Levi is expected to appear in court for a preliminary bond hearing on October 19. Our hearts go out to her husband and two teen sons following this tragedy.

[Image via Canyon County Jail, West Valley Humane Society/Facebook]