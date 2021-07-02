Idris Elba Told His Wife To 'Leave' If She Couldn’t Handle His Explosive Tantrums!

We guess there’s something to be said for Idris Elba’s honesty about his, er, less attractive qualities.

The much-beloved actor has a lot going for him: he’s an action hero, frequently tops the list for the next James Bond, former Sexiest Man Alive, etc., etc. He’s also a DJ, a rapper, a kickboxer, and most recently a podcaster alongside wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Overall, he appears to be quite a catch… but even handsome movie stars have their bad sides.

Related: Taika Waititi On Those Pics Of Him Making Out With Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson!

On their new Audible show Coupledom, the Marvel alum revealed the red flag that almost ruined his relationship with Sabrina. Or more accurately, he revealed the way he deliberately nearly drove her away. He explained:

“Sabrina and I, very early in our relationship I was very stressed so I had these massive anger tantrums that were like explosions. She was like, ‘Who are you?'”

Surprisingly, his response was to drop a strong ultimatum:

“I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, leave. Move.’ It was kind of like a male instinct.”

Ahhh yes, toxic masculinity at its finest. Or maybe just plain toxic? Refusing to work on improving your worst behaviors is a problematic instinct for any gender. Luckily, it sounds like they’ve improved their relationship since then. He went on to say:

“Sabrina and I both have strong personalities and typically it’s Sabrina who says, ‘Look, I don’t want to fight.’ I’ve been getting better at it recently but when I do it, I get nothing back. When she does it, I go, ‘Thank you.'”

Well, none of us should really expect gratitude for simply NOT flying into a “massive anger tantrum.” That might be setting the bar a bit too low.

His third wife, whom he married in 2019, seems like she may be just the woman to navigate the Cats star’s apparently tempestuous moods, though. Speaking of their partnership, she gushed:

“We’re newly business partners, but we’re also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend. I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it’s really great to be able to see what that morphs into.”

Related: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund ‘In A Much Better Place’ Since Birth Of Son

Her husband added:

“I’d say we’re in a good place. It was a challenging year, but ultimately, when you look to the side and you’ve got someone that’s been there, ride or die, that’s really comforting.”

Sounds like these two are well matched. We mean, if they’re creating a whole podcast on Coupledom, they must feel pretty confident about their partnership, right? We’re glad Idris didn’t run Sabrina off in the end!

[Image via WENN]