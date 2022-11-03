Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Kids Are 'Happier Than Ever' As They've 'Adjusted' To Blended Family Life -- Details!

This is great news!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loving their newlywed life — and so are their kids! On Wednesday, a source opened up to ET about how the blended family is getting along three months after Bennifer’s second wedding. Spoiler alert: it couldn’t sound better! According to the insider, the couple is “truly living their best lives” as they continue to enjoy the honeymoon phase of their romance:

“Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they’ve ever done. They are over the moon in love.”

We love seeing Bennifer 2.0 still so head over heels for each other!!

Best of all, this happiness extends down to their children, too! As Perezcious readers know, J.Lo is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It’s been a huge transition for the families to come together as one, but there luckily haven’t been any notable bumps in the road, the confidant gushed:

“They are happier than ever, as are their families. Everyone is adjusted and getting along very well. They feel very unified.”

Amazing!

It’s especially nice to know everyone is getting along since the holidays are coming up. The new husband and wife are looking forward to celebrating the season with all their children for the first time as one big happy family, the source shared:

“They’re really focused on settling down as a big family and making sure that everyone is continually comfortable and happy. They’re looking forward to making more memories together this holiday season, traveling, and keeping things low key.”

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Jen is on board with everything, too! The source insisted:

“Jen Garner is supportive and just wants her kids to be happy.”

While it must be awkward to see her ex-husband get back together with the Shotgun Wedding star, it’s lovely to hear they are still able to co-parent amicably. Last month, another source told the outlet the Yes Day lead “is happy for Ben and likes that he is so happy.” They made sure to point out “there is no bad blood” between the co-parents, the confidant noted:

“[She] wishes him nothing but the best and has moved on and is happy in her own relationship.”

If you didn’t know, Garner has been dating businessman John Miller on-and-off since 2018! They keep their romance on the DL, but we’re sure it’s been helpful to have someone to lean on during this family transition, as well! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you think the holidays will be like for this blended family?! Hopefully, things stay as smooth sailing as they are now!

