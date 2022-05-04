Ireland Baldwin Reveals Disturbing Verbal Abuse By Her Exes In TikTok Video

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Not all of Ireland Baldwin’s exes were winners!

The model opened up about some of her ickier exes while participating in a viral TikTok prompt that asked “What was one thing an ex said to you that you will never forget?”

Apparently, the starlet, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has been the recipient of all kinds of messed up comments from her romantic partners — including one who apparently said they wanted to “f**k” her bombshell momma!

Ireland started the video (below) by sarcastically quipping:

“How much time do you have?”

She went on to list a slew of repulsive comments she was apparently on the receiving end of, sharing:

“Are you really going to eat all that?” “You’ll never be as beautiful as your mom — I’ve always wanted to f**k her” “I’m just not really attracted to you like that.”

Believe it or not, that was only the half of it.

The 26-year-old then alleged that some of the comments were straight up abuse, recalling some exes telling her:

“When I get home, I’m going to smash your face against the wall” “I’m going to smash your teeth in” “If you break up with me, I’m going to post these videos of you.”

WTF!?

That wasn’t all: Ireland claimed her exes also tried to use her showbiz parents to get ahead themselves, claiming that she has been asked:

“Do you think you can get me a modeling contract?” “Do you think your dad will help me get into NYU?” “Do you think your dad would get me an audition for ‘SNL’?”

Baldwin admitted in the video caption that “not all” her exes “were terrible,” but she hinted that she had a lot more horror stories up her sleeve, as she told her followers to “like” the video if they wanted a Part 2. And, no, she didn’t reveal which ex or exes allegedly made those comments to her.

As fans know, Ireland has regularly opened up about her struggles on social media. In addition to speaking out about her eating disorders, body image, and mental health battles, the influencer confessed that she suffers from cardiophobia on a recent Red Table Talk appearance. She told Willow Smith:

“I have a fear of my own heartbeat… When it starts getting really fast, even when I’m slightly nervous or if I exercise or anything, I start panicking to the point where I’m convinced, not matter what anyone says, that I’m going to have a heart attack and I have to go to a hospital. I’ve had maybe over 20 hospital visits in my life.”

Check out her latest TikTok (below) for more.

[Image via TikTok]