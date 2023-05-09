Island Boys Twin Franky Venegas Arrested For Domestic Battery After Florida Pool-Shoving Incident

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

One of the twins who rose to viral fame in 2021 as part of the Island Boys was arrested over the weekend on domestic battery charges.

Franky Venegas (pictured above, right), who is known by his performing moniker Kodiyakredd, was taken into custody by police in Pompano Beach, Florida on Saturday. He is now facing a domestic battery charge after allegedly shoving his girlfriend into a swimming pool.

Related: NFL Star Pat Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Arrested & Charged With Sexual Battery

According to TMZ, cops were called to an Airbnb in Pompano Beach on Saturday. They were told by Venegas’ girlfriend that the viral star allegedly “slapped her across the face and pushed her into the shallow part of the pool.”

Per the outlet, the pair was arguing over his supposed “physical abusive behavior” towards her. At the climax of the argument, per the police report, Venegas allegedly pushed the woman into the shallow end of the pool. That apparently caused her to strike her chin on the concrete bottom. Cops observed bruises on the woman’s chin, legs, and arms. Per the news outlet, those marks were evidence enough for them to arrest Venegas and charge him with domestic battery.

On Monday, the viral artist took to Instagram to confirm he has since been released from jail. In a post sent to his 1.6 million followers in which he re-published his own mugshot, Venegas said he was “free” and claimed the incident “is not what it seems.”

More cryptically, he also added he’d been on “24 hour lockdown” and was “fighting demons,” as you can see (below):

OK…

As Perezcious readers should no doubt recall, Kodiyakredd and his twin brother, Flyysoulja, dropped I’m An Island Boy in 2021 and immediately went viral for the unique track (below):

Now, Venegas has far more serious legal issues with which to concern himself.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Big Bag Ent/YouTube]