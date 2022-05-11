Babe Star James Cromwell SUPER GLUED His Hand To A Starbucks Counter In Protest -- Here's Why!

Wow! Babe alum James Cromwell just took one for the team while protesting!

The actor was spotted at a midtown Manhattan Starbucks on Tuesday protesting the fact the coffee chain charges extra for the use of plant-based milk in drinks — in other words favoring animal products. To make his point clear, he SUPER GLUED his hand to the counter!!

Related: Britney Spears Fans Are REALLY Upset Over Her Latest Nude Photos!

In a 34-minute video recorded by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on Facebook, the esteemed 82-year-old actor was seen wearing a t-shirt that read “Free the Animals” while declaring among a crowd of activists:

“When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?”

Starbucks shops across the US currently charge between 50 cents to a dollar to make a drink with a non-dairy alternative. In a statement following the incident, a spokesperson said via the Associated Press:

“Customers can customize any beverage on the menu with a non-dairy milk, including soymilk, coconutmilk, almondmilk, and oatmilk for an additional cost (similar to other beverage customizations such as an additional espresso shot or syrup). Pricing varies market by market.”

While they didn’t denounce James’ decision to protest in the store, they definitely didn’t like it as the person pointed out that they believe customers have the right to share their opinions “so long as it does not disrupt our store operations.” And, well, the L.A. Confidential star was clearly doing that since he and a fellow protester were literally sitting in front of the cash registers!

Related: You WILL NOT Believe The Reason This Soccer Star Got Demoted!

Just take a look at the scene for yourself HERE! You can also take a look at some moments from the protest (below)!

In case you weren’t aware, the Succession star has a long history of protesting — and has even been arrested while protesting animal testing at Texas A&M University back in 2019 — at the tender age of 79!

This particular protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made, according to police. Heck, no one even tried to pull James off! (Sorry, phrasing…) The actor eventually scraped his own hand off of the counter using a knife. Ouch! While it’s hard to know if any changes will be made to Starbucks’ menu, we’d say he certainly got some attention on the issue! Reactions?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & PETA/Facebook]