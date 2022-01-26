Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Flaunts Mystery Woman Just Two Months After Raquel Leviss Split!

Has James Kennedy already found someone new??

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted spending his 30th birthday with a special someone this week! While in Las Vegas for the milestone day, celebrating alongside some of his “best friends,” the reality star couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tease his love life with fans on Instagram!

In an IG Story video captured on Monday, the DJ was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while checking out the ARENA15 immersive experience. In a clip, Kennedy panned around the room, showing off a massive mirror. As he got to himself, a woman let go of his hand and began to walk away. In another shot, the lucky lady was spotted sitting on a bench as the festivities continued.

Ch-ch-check out a screenshot of the possible new couple (below)!

This marks James’ first (possible) new relationship since ending his six-month engagement to Raquel Leviss. The duo was together for five years before deciding they weren’t the right fit for each other. Taking to social media in early December, the couple wrote:

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

They’ve remained amicable ever since, even when Raquel addressed why they called off the engagement – blaming his inability to get along with her family as the prime issue.

Earlier this month, Kennedy opened up about how things are going since the breakup while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying:

“Me and Raquel are talking on the phone still. Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup.”

Some things have changed though, such as his residence. He confirmed that he is still living in El Lay, but he did move out of the apartment they once shared. A fresh start which he sounds very happy for — just hear him talk about his new digs (below).

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised the TV personality has already moved on? And who do you think his mystery lady might be?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

