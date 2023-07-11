Jamie Foxx Spreading Kindness After Health Scare -- Woman Shares Video Of Him Helping Her Mother!

Jamie Foxx is on a steady uphill climb after his mystery health scare earlier this year!

It’s such a relief to hear the iconic actor is on the mend! On Sunday the 55-year-old was seen for the first time since the terrifying medical issue he had on the set of a movie called Back In Action. The mystery health problem put him in the hospital, then a rehab center. For a while there, his daughter Corinne said he “was playing pickleball” with his recovery. There was speculation that he may have suffered a stroke or something more serious, based on the recovery time. Nothing has been confirmed, we imagine he’ll tell everyone when he’s ready. The most important part, though, is that he’s doing well!

According to a video captured by TMZ, Jamie was spotted aboard a boat on the Chicago River with a few other people on Sunday afternoon. He was all smiles and waves as another boat passed by, and he seemed to be having a great time. Further reports said he spent the night out on the town and in good spirits. We love to hear it!

A source close to the Django Unchained star also told People on Monday he “is doing great”:

“He is just taking it easy. He’s not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he’s doing really really well.”

TMZ captured Jamie out and about again on Monday, practicing his swing at Topgolf in Illinois. According to eyewitnesses, he was very strong and had a great range of motion, looking like he was brand new! He even won the game:

“He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”

AH-Mazing!!

He even made his return to social media with a Twitter post on Sunday night, celebrating his trip out on the water. He wrote in the tweet:

“Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!”

See the full post (below):

Boat life ????

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

But the Ray star isn’t just doing well — he’s doing good. On Monday, a fan from Chicago shared a video of him looking as amazing as ever — and helping out her mother by returning her purse that she’d lost. Aww!

The fan, who goes by the username barber_homie_quan on Instagram captioned her post:

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good “

Just incredible!!

To hear straight from Jamie that he’s feeling good is such a huge relief. Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Wow! What a guy!

We continue to wish Jamie well amid his recovery. We’re so glad to see him out and about again! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

