Marilyn Manson Claims Esmé Bianco’s Rape Lawsuit Is A 'Coordinated Attack' To 'Exploit The #MeToo Movement' -- So He Filed To Dismiss It

It appears that Marilyn Manson is seeking to avoid any blame.

Manson, who has been credibly accused of assault or abuse by at least 15 women, has filed a motion in California court to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against him. Game of Thrones alum Esmé Bianco was the first to take legal action against the musician, a suit which has since been joined by three other women, including his former assistant Ashley Walters.

According to legal documents obtained by BBC News, the artist (real name Brian Warner) denies “each and every” allegation against him, calling the accusations “untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

Another celebrity abuser crying coordinated conspiracy against them… how novel. As if 15 different women with documented relationships to the singer just decided on a whim to accuse him of similar but distinctly detailed stories of abuse. Right.

The docs went on to state:

“These individuals, including [the] plaintiff, spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning their stories to turn what were consensual friendships and relationships with Warner from more than a decade ago, into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality.”

According to lawyers for the Killing Strangers vocalist, the actress and her fellow plaintiffs are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner’s ‘shock rock’ stage persona, Marilyn Manson, with fabricated accounts of abuse.”

While it seems pretty clear to anyone with eyes, ears, logic, and a belief in women that Johnny Depp’s BFF is likely culpable in many (if not all) of these accusations, legal loopholes may still allow him to get off on a technicality. The filing also read:

“Because the statute of limitations expired in 2013 and Plaintiff did not file her claims until 2021, her sexual assault and battery claims are not actionable and should be dismissed.”

The 52-year-old is arguing that the recently amended code Of Civil Procedure Section 340.16, which now includes a 10-year statute of limitations for adult claims of sexual abuse, doesn’t apply to the case because the abuse allegedly occurred in 2011, and “the statute does not revive claims that lapsed under the former limitations period.” Further, the filing claimed Bianco “cannot establish an applicable exception to the statute of limitations,” so the case should be “dismissed with prejudice.”

As a reminder, the 39-year-old accused Manson of rape, violence, threatening and abusing her with weapons (some of which he bragged BELONGED TO NAZIS), drugging her, and interfering with obtaining her visa in what her lawsuit described as human trafficking. And again, that’s just the account of one of the many women who have come forward with abuse claims.

It will be very disappointing if her case gets dismissed because of a statute of limitations issue. Hopefully the other women involved in the suit aren’t faced with similar technicalities. Meanwhile, Manson is already embroiled in separate legal troubles (on top of being dropped by his manager and record label).

