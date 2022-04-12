Jamie Lynn Spears' Response To Britney's Pregnancy News!

More family members are opening up about Britney Spears’ bun in the oven! And this one is particularly spicy…

As we reported on Monday, Britney announced that she is expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari, something she’s wanted for a long time but was reportedly not allowed to while under her controversial conservatorship. Now that she’s free to live her life as she pleases, everything’s falling into place. But how does her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears really feel about that??

The Zoey 101 lead made a big public statement about her thoughts on the pregnancy this week — OK, it wasn’t actually that big. In fact, it was so subtle that it would have been very easy to miss! So much so that we can’t help but feel like she’s throwing some shade on the whole announcement — or at least making it incredibly clear where the siblings stand today!

Related: Britney Spears Refuses To Pay For Her Mom Lynne’s Attorney Fees!

All Jamie Lynn did to address the pregnancy news publicly was to “like” the post on Instagram! Seriously — she didn’t even leave a congratulatory comment! Perhaps she was too busy celebrating her own daughter’s 4th birthday? Or maybe she just doesn’t have much to say? After all, the pair have been butting heads for months now…

Back in July, Brit called out the Sweet Magnolias star for only speaking out about the conservatorship as she began her fight to end the legal matter (rather than in years prior while the singer was suffering in private), arguing:

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support. There’s nothing worse than that!!!!”

In October, a source told E! News that the Crossroads alum felt “totally abandoned” by her younger sister, they added:

“Britney is very, very angry and hurt. She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long.”

Ugh. That makes this all the more challenging.

Related: Kylie Jenner Still HASN’T Legally Changed Her Baby Boy’s Name!!

The Toxic vocalist continued to hash out her feelings online and via a cease and desist letter as the 31-year-old went on a press tour for her new book, The Things I Should Have Said. So, yeah, it’s been messy and we expect things to get worse as Britney continues to share her story for the very first time.

Will the arrival of Spears’ new baby be enough to inspire a reconciliation between the sisters? Honestly, it’s hard to know, but potentially! It wouldn’t be the first time a newborn helped to mediate a family’s troubles. At least Jamie Lynn is showing an ounce of support! But what do YOU think??

[Image via Jamie Lynn Spears/Britney Spears/Instagram]