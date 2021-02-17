Jana Kramer Tells Perez Hilton Why She Does NOT Plan On Divorcing Her Cheating Husband!

Whatever has gone on between Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer, it sure appears like they are in it together for the long haul.

They’re really putting work in on that “for better or worse” part of the standard marriage vow, aren’t they?!

During a recent interview we previously covered, the One Tree Hill alum admitted that while she trusts her former NFL-playing husband, she doesn’t do so with “1000%” certainty — you know, in light of his concerning cheating history. But when we pointed out the obvious here — that, uhhh, it’s definitely hard to stay married to a person you don’t trust — the country crooner clapped back with a quick response about why divorce isn’t an option!

In a tweet on Monday night, she shared her thoughts about how staying with Mike is actually “helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have,” as you can see (below):

When You don’t know the ins and out about addiction and the work we continue to do you shouldn’t speak on it.. We are open because we are helping people do the work to become stronger just like we have. So no thanks. Not gonna divorce a good man. https://t.co/PmwUk45TeK — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) February 16, 2021

That’s an interesting way to frame the marriage. So you’re staying with him to help other couples navigate their marriages? Hey girl, more power to ya in that case. Look, there’s nothing wrong with helping other couples who have gone through similar things. In fact it’s great work they’re doing! Seriously!

If a relationship where she still doesn’t totally trust her husband after all these years is working for her, then great! We just know that would definitely NOT make us happy if we were in those shoes.

Kramer went on from there and tweeted out three more messages regarding her marriage. As you can see (below), the Whine Down podcast host has reaffirmed that she’s totally committed to continuing to “fight harder and love deeper” as she and Mike figure out how to navigate marriage, infidelity, parenthood, adulthood, and everything else together:

OK then! That’s certainly a valid take on everything! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Were we out of line for stating the obvious?? Does Jana’s response here make sense to y’all?! If you were in her shoes, what would you do?? Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Instar/Jana Kramer/Twitter]