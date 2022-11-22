Kobe Bryant's 19-Year-Old Daughter Natalia Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Gun-Obsessed Stalker

Following the persistence of an alleged stalker, Natalia Bryant is being forced to take drastic measures.

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter has found herself taking legal action after a man with a criminal history has been doing everything he can to try and find her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 19-year-old filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday, alleging 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp has been relentlessly stalking her since she was a minor, according to TMZ.

Natalia claimed Kemp has been messaging her on social media since December of 2020, when she was just 17 years old, “as if we had a romantic relationship, or as if he wanted to initiate such a relationship.” However, she further alleged the two have never met or had any sort of contact. Scary!

Related: Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe On What Would Have Been His 44th Bday

Kemp’s persistence is what’s really beginning to worry her, as she noted he’s even attempted to find her on her college campus and sorority house at University of Southern California at an unclear date! Sources close to the situation told the outlet he even went as far as showing up to one of her classes while roaming around with flowers in hand, which you can see HERE.

Sadly, it gets even worse…

According to the court filings, Kemp is a “gun enthusiast,” and “has been arrested for misdemeanors involving a firearm,” and is currently in the process of buying a firearm, with the documents claiming the sale is imminent. Apparently, he has his eyes set on an AK-47 AND a fully automatic glock switch, which is illegal to possess under federal law, leaving Natalia “terrified” of his continued attempts at in-person meetings. She added:

“I do not feel safe.”

What a terrifying situation for the young college student to be in. The Bryant family has already been through so much trauma following the tragic and untimely death of both Kobe and Gianna Bryant, so adding this to the list of their anxieties is definitely not ideal!

However, one of the most CHILLING parts of Natalia’s Monday filings comes with one of his specific alleged messages. Apparently, he responded to an Instagram story showing Kobe and the rest of the Bryant family, in which he wrote:

“Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.’”

Related: Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M in Kobe & Gianna Photo Trial

Ewww. This man is 13 years older than Natalia, and obviously building up some sort of twisted delusion in his own mind. An additional message from October 23 of this year shows another of his messages to the teen, which read:

“I Love You And I’m Sorry. Can We Talk And Makeup So We Can Be Friends Again..?”

Natalia is asking the court to order the man to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her school, her sorority, her job, and her car at all times. The judge has not yet made a ruling.

We really hope her request gets granted for her own safety! Terrifying!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]