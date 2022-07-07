Back Together Or Bad Luck?! Jason Momoa & Eiza González Spotted In Same Place TWICE In Same Day!

This was either the most awkward run-in EVER or… maybe sparks are reigniting?

According to People, exes Jason Momoa and Eiza González were spotted ALMOST together twice on Tuesday — each time exiting a London hotspots just minutes after the other! They left the two unnamed venues separately but were inside at the same time. And this happened TWICE! Hmm…

So, was that just the universe playing a funny prank on them, or did they plan to meet up just weeks after splitting?! A source confirmed to People back on June 14 that the couple had broken up after several months of dating. At the time, an insider explained that they were in “different life stages” but were “hoping they might work it out” because they “love each other very much.” Whoa! So have they worked it out?!

Addressing the sighting, a source told the outlet on Thursday that the former couple is still friendly, but there are no strings attached:

“Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things.”

The confidant went on to suggest that the Baby Driver star is better off without the Aquaman lead in her life! Ouch! They continued:

“In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him.”

Wow! Clearly Jason is still down to hang. So things must have ended pretty amicably!

As we reported, a source confirmed to People in May that the pair had been “exclusive” since February “after meeting through work and mutual connections.” Things were supposedly not “very serious” at the time especially since they were both booked and busy, but they were having fun together, the insider continued:

“Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes. They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.”

That pretty quickly transformed into “they love each other very much,” we guess.

Well, Jason certainly stepped up in the boyfriend department by attending the Los Angeles premiere of Eiza’s new film Ambulance in April. Of course, we didn’t know they were seeing each other at the time and they weren’t photographed on the red carpet together — but looking back, it proves he was doing his best to support her and her career. Cute!

In the end, their busy schedules proved too difficult to work around, though. This marked Jason’s first relationship since splitting from his wife, Lisa Bonet. They announced their divorce in an Instagram statement in January. We’re sure it stings to be on the market so quickly again… or maybe they aren’t yet? Who knows, maybe these little reunions will amount to something more one day? What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

