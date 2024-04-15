Fans React After Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Cake For Their Son's Birthday Falls: 'A Representation Of Their Relationship'

This isn’t how Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor wanted things to go!

The Vanderpump Rules alums put up a united front on Saturday when it came time to celebrate their son Cruz‘s third birthday. The duo had Cruz and all his young pals together for a big birthday shindig that included T-rex themed stuff and a massive, multi-layer cake! But when it came time to blow out the candles, the table on which it was sitting collapsed, and the cake crumbled and crashed to the ground!! Oh, no!!

One of the estranged couple’s co-stars on The Valley, Zack Wickham, managed to catch the moment on a video that he later posted to his TikTok account. As you can see (below), Jax and Brittany lean in to help blow out the candles while the proud momma holds Cruz tightly in her arms. But the pair must have put a bit too much pressure on a weak, wobbly table, because the thing crumpled underneath them and launched the cake to the ground! Look:

OMG!!

Brittany then re-posted the video on her own Instagram Stories with this telling caption:

“Never a dull moment. Just our luck.”

Oof. Girl…

Over in the TikTok comments of Wickham’s original video, fans did not hesitate to chime in with their thoughts about the awful cake mishap. Most of ’em blamed it on Jax for leaning too hard on the table. And plenty of them linked the unfortunate birthday party problem to the estranged couple’s current limbo living situation and relationship rocky road:

“This just got so much funnier when I realized it’s Jax and Brittany” “That was 100% Jax’s fault” “Who is Jax blaming for this one?” “Why everytime I see this video I get so mad! of course Jax ruined it” “Even the cake wanted to escape Jax” “the way the cake bounced” “Jax always messing something up.” “Poor Brittany” “But it looks like Jax is pushing down on the table like sir” “The cake is a representation of their relationship”

That last one… yikes. But maybe they aren’t wrong!! Just saying!!

What do U make of this cake mishap, Perezcious readers?! If Kim Kardashian is the new Cake Boss, then Jax and Brittany are operating at a full Cake Loss. Poor Cruz, tho! Seriously! Sound OFF with your thoughts and comments about this wacky birthday video (below)!

