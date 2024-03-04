Brittany Cartwright’s Latest Move Is Sending a Crystal Clear Message To Estranged Husband Jax Taylor!

Welp, Brittany Cartwright is doubling down on this split!

As of Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules alum has officially distanced herself further from estranged husband Jax Taylor. And she’s making it clear she’s serious about their current separation!! What’d she do? Well, she dropped his last name from her Instagram bio! Whoa!!

The 35-year-old’s page used to list her as “Brittany Cartwright Cauchi,” but she has since dropped Cauchi, which is the bar owner’s legal last name that she took after they got married four years ago. Damn…

The rest of her bio has been left untouched, saying:

“Just a Kentucky girl livin in a beautiful world. Cruz’s Mommy #TheValley #WhenRealityHits.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

So, if Jax didn’t think she was taking this breakup seriously, he better realize it now!

As Perezcious readers know, the mother of one confirmed her split from Jax on their podcast When Reality Hits last week after lots of speculation from fans. She even revealed they were no longer living together! Strangely, later that same day, the Bravo personality told paps that his wife had already moved back home. But Page Six sources have since clapped back, calling him out for lying!

A source close to Brittany told the outlet she initially moved out “about a month ago.” But last week, she had visited the family’s home while in between rentals. So, that’s probably why Jax thought he could get away with the lie! But photographers caught her packing up her car ahead of her next move, so she’s definitely NOT living with him! In fact, the insider insisted they’re not even “on a path to reconciliation” because Jax refuses to put in the work to fix the relationship, as Britt confirmed herself. Bummer!!

And this latest move shows she’s not going to wait for him to get his act together much longer. Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via E! Entertainment/WWHL/YouTube]