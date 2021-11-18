First Trailer For The Documentary On Jen Shah Telemarketing Scam Promises JUICY Details

Prepare to be Shah-cked! (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

ABC News and Hulu are teaming up for a forthcoming documentary looking into reality TV star Jen Shah‘s legal troubles, and judging by this new trailer for the exposé, we will definitely be on the edge of our seats when this thing airs!

Set to premiere in a little less than two weeks, The Housewife & The Shah Shocker follows the controversial Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star amid the real-life investigation into her alleged actions running a telemarketing scheme targeting senior citizens!

Of course, the Bravo-lebrity pled not guilty to federal charges in the case back in April, and her encounter with the FBI and arrest were previously caught on camera by the reality TV show’s producers. But judging by the trailer here it’s pretty clear this doc goes WAY deeper than that!

Heck, one commentator reveals in this teaser clip that Jen was being investigated by the feds “the whole time” she was filming RHOSLC!!! So there’s going to be a LOT of drama and deceit to discover!

Ch-ch-check out the 2-minute trailer diving deep into Jen Shah’s alleged telemarketing troubles (below):

Whoa!

Andy Cohen wasn’t kidding when he said people were paying lots of attention to Jen Shah’s sordid story… first on Bravo, and now with this documentary!

That November 29 premiere date can’t get here soon enough…

[Image via Jen Shah/Instagram/ABC News/Hulu]