Brittany Mahomes Is Trying To 'Play Matchmaker' For Single Sophie Turner!

Brittany Mahomes is clearly taking after her new bestie Taylor Swift — ’cause she’s ready to meddle in her friend’s love life!

According to a new source for Us Weekly on Tuesday, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife is trying to set up Sophie Turner with a Kansas City Chiefs player amid the actress’ split from Joe Jonas! They spilled the tea:

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games. She would love to help play matchmaker.”

The 28-year-old NFL wife thinks the Game of Thrones star is a “doll” and “would love to set her up” with one of Patrick and Travis Kelce‘s single teammates. Fun!

Last we heard, Sophie was locking lips with a UK millionaire, but it certainly doesn’t seem like she’s tied down to anyone yet. Plus, a source previously told the outlet Sophie went to a Chiefs game with the pop star earlier this fall to meet a hot new guy! A confidant dished last month:

“One of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL.”

Oooh!

Sounds like Sophie wouldn’t be opposed to Brit’s matchmaking efforts! Now we just wonder what lucky hunk will get a chance with the Do Revenge alum?! While we wait for Brittany to work some magic, she’s also enjoying getting to know a new circle of women, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne, whom she stepped out to dinner with in NYC last weekend. The first source said:

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends. She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”

The insider added that she “hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women.” Another source said last month on her blossoming connection with the Grammy winner:

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

Considering she and the Anti-Hero artist have become fast friends, we bet she’ll be spending a lot more time with the famous ladies! And if she gets Soph to start dating another teammate, even better!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Sophie should date an athlete next? Sound OFF (below)!

