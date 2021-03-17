Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Making Sure EVERYONE Sees Their PDA In New Pics!

Have Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez rekindled the flames of their romance? Or is this all just a publicity stunt? Seems like there’s an awful lot of kissing and telling going on right now for such a turbulent time in their relationship…

For fans of the couple, this past week has felt like one giant rollercoaster! From credible reports of the couple’s split — to the surprise twist that they’re sticking together after all! And then there’s all those other things we’ve been hearing…

So far this week, the power couple seemed to be completely back on, but in such a pristine way that it’s starting to feel, well, kinda staged. Just like the photographs that just came out of them kissing!

Yep, nothing wrong here! Just look!

The pics, which you can see on DailyMail.com, were all shot in the Dominican Republic where J-Lo has been shooting her new movie Shotgun Wedding. In the images, the 50-year-old’s hair has been blown out, and she has it parted perfectly down the middle. Almost like she totally anticipated some paparazzo shots. The couple locked lips multiple times on her outside lounger — they even dined al fresco.

We’re sure that all happened naturally, and they’re in no way trying to sell the image of a couple with no problems…

It’s also hard to believe they’re going to last though when we hear certain reports. For example, a source who recently spoke to The Sun claimed:

“These latest cheating rumors are the final straw. Everyone knows she can do better and doesn’t deserve this.”

Of course, for anyone who hasn’t been following, and to recap some of our past coverage: Page Six reported their alleged breakup back on March 12. The obvious final straw was A-Rod DMing with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy, something she mentioned to co-stars that she couldn’t talk about on the show because of an NDA — before eventually confirming it to Andy Cohen.

But then Lopez shut down the rumors, even mocking the headlines about it all. Gotta protect that image, right?

So what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Were these pics just a chance for Jennifer and Alex to project strength to the media? Or were they really just candid shots of a couple finding their groove again in a tropical locale?

Drop us a comment to let us know YOUR theories (below)!

