Jennifer Lopez Unexpectedly CANCELS Several Tour Dates Without Giving Fans An Explanation!

Jennifer Lopez is ditching some of her tour dates but no one knows why — yet!

After debuting her new album This Is Me… Now and all the goodies that came along with it, like her star-studded film of the same title and documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, fans are primed and ready to see her live. But for some, the wait is NOT almost over. Seriously!!

According to the Ticketmaster website, fans who were planning to see her between August 22 and 30 are going to have to figure something out, because she’s skipping out on those dates altogether! The site gave the following details:

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Huh?! The site also indicated no action is necessary to receive a refund. The affected cities for the nixed shows include Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, and New Orleans. Damn! That really sucks for fans who were excited to see her!

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly learned that there was some sort of logistical phenomena that’s to blame. But FWIW, there’s been no word from J.Lo at this time. That said, the possibility of her making up the shows at some point in the future is not being ruled out, either.

On X (Twitter), fans are less than pleased at her silence:

“The show in ATL was canceled. Why was this show canceled with no explanation.” “The concert in Raleigh was cancelled. and for several days now we have been waiting for at least some comments, but no one is giving them. This is disrespectful towards the audience! I can’t even buy a new ticket in another state now, because I don’t know which cities will cancel!”

Ouch! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Were YOU affected by this? Let us know down in the comments!

