Wait, The Photog Who Took THAT Kate Car Shot Didn't Realize Princess Catherine Was In The Car?!

The man who snapped the now-infamous photo of Princess Catherine (supposedly) riding in a car alongside husband Prince William didn’t even realize she was there?!! Huh?!

If you’ve been following the scandal surrounding Kate Middleton, by now you know the name Jim Bennett. He’s the guy who shot that Monday photo of the 42-year-old Princess of Wales and her 41-year-old husband in a car leaving Windsor Castle. Ever since that photo (below) first popped up, conspiracy theorists have run wild with various claims about how it may or may not have been doctored.

Kate Middleton pictured leaving Windsor Castle in car with William after photoshop fail https://t.co/Sb8A4J7t50 pic.twitter.com/UuNwbDgHvk — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2024

Well, not long after the car photo hit the wire, publishing agency Goff Photos told E! News that the picture had “been cropped and lightened,” but besides that, “nothing has been doctored” in the image. And Jim himself also spoke to reporters, as we’ve covered, and said this:

“We don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary. Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult.”

Right?! We’re all caught up. But… RECORD SCRATCH!!!!! On Wednesday, People published a totally NEW quote from Bennett. Now, he’s claiming he didn’t even realize Princess Catherine was in the car when he snapped the pic! He was expecting to only get Prince William!! Jim explained:

“It wasn’t until I checked on the back of the camera to make sure I had a frame of Prince William that I realized there was someone sitting next to him. It turned out to be Catherine!”

Wow!

Honestly, we’re beyond befuddled. On the one hand, that seems like a strange two-day swerve to cover what with all the s**t hitting the fan around Kate’s whereabouts. But on the other hand, if it’s really true, well, damn. What a surprise for ol’ Jim Bennett! And for us! Ha!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

