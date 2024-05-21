Ben Affleck Thinks Jennifer Lopez 'Has A Hard Time Feeling Satisfied' -- But She's The One 'Upset With Him' Amid Divorce Rumors?!

Ben Affleck is blaming his marital struggles on Jennifer Lopez!

According to an ET source on Tuesday, the actor thinks “one of the issues” between him and his wife is her apparent inability to be “satisfied.” They explained:

“Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that’s one of the issues they’re facing. Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It’s part of why Jen loves him, but also why she’s upset with him.”

What kind of hard truths has he been dishing lately?? Maybe his hot takes about her album and accompanying film and documentary? We all know he was conflicted about those projects, especially the revealing doc! Perhaps he said something that his wife didn’t like and that’s why he’s the one who’s no longer living in their shared home? Hmm…

Acknowledging J.Lo’s need for validation, the source went on:

“She tries to play it off like she doesn’t care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her.”

But when it comes to the reason for their rumored marriage troubles and possible divorce, the insider urged:

“Ben and Jen are going through normal problems and nothing scandalous is going on.”

No matter how all these sources say it, it seems like the issues in this marriage all keep boiling down to fame getting in the way. Jennifer can’t help but be drawn to the spotlight — and Ben wants nothing to do with it (at least as far as his personal life is concerned, that is). Maybe this really will be an incompatibility that’ll destroy them?? Sux! But it’s hard to see a way for them to move forward without this issue continuing to get in the way, y’know?

What do U think? Can Bennifer figure this out? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

