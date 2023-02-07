Got A Tip?

Wrestling Legend Jerry Lawler Rushed To Hospital Following Stroke

Jerry “The King” Lawler has been rushed to the hospital amid a medical emergency!

According to multiple reports, the wrestling legend was hospitalized in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday after suffering a stroke at his home. The 73-year-old has reportedly already undergone surgery and is recovering, according to Action News 5. Pro wrestler Ricky Morton seemed to confirm the scary incident by writing on Twitter on Tuesday:

“I hope my friend is going to be okay. I love you, Jerry. Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future.

On Tuesday evening, outlets in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee were providing updates, with WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown, a longtime friend of Lawler’s, telling The Commercial Appeal that Jerry was making positive progress:

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel. I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms. I feel very optimistic that he’s eventually going to recover.”

That said, many others are insisting the situation is still “very serious,” such as journalist Dave Meltzer. Take a look at some of the updates and prayers:

Super scary…

Jerry was last seen on WWE‘s Royal Rumble show last month, where he was a commentator. He’s suffered several medical emergencies in the past, including having a heart attack on a 2012 episode of Monday Night Raw and a stroke in 2018. We don’t yet know what kind of emergency this was, but we will definitely be keeping him in our thoughts and prayers.

Feb 07, 2023 15:13pm PDT

