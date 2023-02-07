Wrestling Legend Jerry Lawler Rushed To Hospital Following Stroke

Jerry “The King” Lawler has been rushed to the hospital amid a medical emergency!

According to multiple reports, the wrestling legend was hospitalized in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday after suffering a stroke at his home. The 73-year-old has reportedly already undergone surgery and is recovering, according to Action News 5. Pro wrestler Ricky Morton seemed to confirm the scary incident by writing on Twitter on Tuesday:

“I hope my friend is going to be okay. I love you, Jerry. Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future. “

On Tuesday evening, outlets in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee were providing updates, with WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown, a longtime friend of Lawler’s, telling The Commercial Appeal that Jerry was making positive progress:

“Some of the initial reports were just horrible, so I feel much better than I did 18 hours ago when I felt like I got hit in the face with a shovel. I was incredibly encouraged after I did a FaceTime. Jerry was alert. He talked to me. He could only say a couple words at a time, which is pretty normal. But (he) was able to move both legs and both arms. I feel very optimistic that he’s eventually going to recover.”

That said, many others are insisting the situation is still “very serious,” such as journalist Dave Meltzer. Take a look at some of the updates and prayers:

LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving. @WSI_YouTube — ????????. ???????????????????? (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

It looked really bad two or three hours ago. More recent news is better but it's a very serious situation. https://t.co/lMnFK0Eipq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2023

Update per Bryan Alvarez on WOL… Jerry Lawler was found outside his home, face down in the parking lot. A person who is close to Lawler says it was a blood blockage to the right side of his brain. He is awake but can’t talk and no feeling on the right side of his body. — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 7, 2023

Super scary…

Jerry was last seen on WWE‘s Royal Rumble show last month, where he was a commentator. He’s suffered several medical emergencies in the past, including having a heart attack on a 2012 episode of Monday Night Raw and a stroke in 2018. We don’t yet know what kind of emergency this was, but we will definitely be keeping him in our thoughts and prayers.

[Image via WWE/YouTube]