Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Shocks Fans With Graphic Facelift Video! Watch!

Angelina Pivarnick is putting some money into her money maker.

The 36-year-old, who has become one of the biggest draws on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, has been vocal on the show about getting work done. From facial fillers, to breast implants, a butt lift, and everything in between — the girl means business when it comes to upholding her looks. But her latest fine tune has got fans just a touch grossed out!

Related: Watch Angelina Get Engaged Less Than 2 Years After Divorce From Ex!

Monday, the MTV star took to Instagram to share with fans that she was set to undergo a nonsurgical facelift using THREADS… And she livestreamed the whole thing! That’s right, in a lengthy video, Angelina showed off the entire gruesome process. At the beginning of the clip, she sat down at the Injx by Nat Aesthetics office in a floral top as she waited for her injector to begin, teasing:

“I’m excited and I cannot wait for this.”

A staffer then revealed that Angelina had already received cheek fillers to give her cheekbones a more dramatic look — before she began drawing dots on the reality star’s face. Angelina then passed off her phone to another staffer, who maintained a fixed view on the brunette as she assured livestream viewers she’d try and answer any questions.

Angelina then had her face numbed, which the medical professional holding the phone claimed only “80 percent” of thread lift patients use, because it’s such a quick process… However, after seeing what the procedure entails, we’d sure be getting that numbing solution! The professional handling the procedure marked a small entry point at the highest point of Angelina’s cheekbone, near her hairline, before shoving a big ol’ metal rod down into her cheek, placing barbed threads that latch inside her face! AHHH!

The woman holding the camera explained:

“The end result will be lifted skin, so she’s going to look a little bit tighter in the face and a little more snatched. The threads are going to stay inside, they eventually dissolve. So there are small barbs on the threads and they latch onto the tissue under the skin and then when they pull the threads upward, the skin will lift along with it.”

Ummm ouch! And totally graphic to watch being done!

Related: SZA Confirms She Got A Brazilian Butt Lift After Plastic Surgery Speculation!

But for Angelina, it wasn’t bad, apparently, After having all SIX threads inserted into one side of her face and she saw her tighter look, she gushed about how the pain was actually really tolerable:

“It wasn’t bad, at first I was a little bit nervous but it was not bad at all really. The nerves get the best of you.”

She added, while showing viewers the look:

“Look at the difference guys.”

However, not all viewers were sold, lighting up the comments with winces and groans over the invasive procedure. One commented, “Leave your face alone woman!” which Angelina promptly responded, “No!” LOLz! After more fans were icked out, she eventually just disabled comments altogether.

She captioned the upload:

“Come with me to get Cheek Fillers & PDO Thread lift with the best at @injxbynat with @theplasticnursenic @nat_pdothreadqueen_injx #pdothreadlift #lift #nonsurgicalfacelift #facelift #cheekfillers #morristownnj #pdothreadliftnj”

Watch the full thing below… but be warned: it’s graphic!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Was it worth it? Have you ever heard of a thread lift? Would YOU ever get one?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram & MTV/YouTube]