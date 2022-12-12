Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Lived Together?! See The Legal Evidence!

Well, well, well, you learn something new every day!

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles may be a thing of the past, but we’re just getting some new insight into their two-year relationship! We finally have indisputable proof they were living together! And it was all revealed by a minor legal mishap! Wait, whut?

According to the UK outlet The Evening Standard on Monday, the 38-year-old actress-turned-director received a speeding ticket in London earlier this year. She reportedly exceeded the 30-mile-per-hour limit in the London neighborhood of Ealing while driving in an Audi along the North Circular in May. When police reached out to hear about the incident, she listed her then-boyfriend Harry’s Hampstead mansion as her home address! Oooh! They were really serious then!

The case was settled discreetly at Lavender Hill magistrates court last week, though Olivia was not in attendance. She was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £90 in costs, and a £34 victim surcharge for speeding (AKA a penalty applied to people convicted of offenses). The Booksmart director was also issued three penalty points on her driver’s license. Oof.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting. Olivia giving the One Direction alum’s addy to authorities isn’t the only noteworthy bit of news to come from this speeding ticket. The incident, which was picked up by street cameras, took place on May 5 at 8:06 a.m. Sound familiar??

Olivia Wilde got served legal docs in the most *creative* way ???? See the infamous moment … https://t.co/TKDOeANms2 pic.twitter.com/Ie7x7Na26v — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2022

Well, this is just over a week after Olivia was served child custody papers onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas amid her split from her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. She would have been all over the headlines at this time and probably feeling stressed and emotional following the child custody battle getting so public. Maybe this had something to do with her speeding??

Speaking about the incident in an August interview with Variety, the Tron: Legacy star did not hold back while criticizing the legal decision, saying:

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack.”

She also found it unnerving how someone would go to such extreme lengths to humiliate her on stage in such a way, adding:

“It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

As we reported over the summer, Jason reportedly did NOT want his ex-wife to be served at Harry’s house in case the children were around or at their school. So… did he know they were living together?! And was Harry super active in the kids’ lives?? While he’s been on a world tour for much of the latter half of the former couple’s relationship, the pair met while filming Don’t Worry Darling. After spending so much time together on set and at home, we bet Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, were around a lot. This must be tough for them…

According to reports from Us Weekly last week, Olivia is “still very upset” over her split from the Watermelon Sugar crooner last month. And her latest award show snub probably isn’t helping…

On Monday, Don’t Worry Darling was notably left out of the nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes. Oof. While the film’s release was clouded with lots of controversies, it still managed to be a box office success, so we bet she was bumped not to be recognized! Thankfully, she spent the weekend making some fond memories with her kids at Disneyland, so hopefully, that’s keeping her distracted and in a positive mood!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised they lived together?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/MEGA]