Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are 'Happy' Living Away From Hollywood With Silas & Baby Phineas!

Justin Timberlake really is becoming a man of the woods as he and Jessica Biel enjoy time away from the spotlight with their growing family!

Days after the Cry Me a River singer confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy Phineas last year, sources are spilling the tea on what exactly JT and family have been up to. An insider told E! News:

“They’ve spent the majority of their time in Montana over the last year. It’s been a great break for them, with a lot of family time and adjusting to life with two kids. They go back and forth to L.A. if they have business, but they have mostly been in Montana.”

Sounds like a much needed reprieve from the hustle, bustle, and scandals they’ve had to deal with over the past few years!

While the pair of course still have a full plate with a new baby and 5-year-old son Silas, the source noted they’ve also been able to enjoy the great outdoors and stay active. The confidant shared:

“Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard. Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too. They have always loved it in Montana but never had a long enough break to live there full-time and really enjoy all that it has to offer. They plan to be in L.A. and New York for work commitments when they need to be, but for now, they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience.”

Justin went into detail about Montana living during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, telling the host that Silas has gotten “very good at tennis,” and enjoys playing golf with his poppa when he’s not playing with his Nintendo Switch — or, as Justin jokingly called it, “child crack.” LOLz!

The 10-time Grammy winner went on to share how Silas is handling big brotherhood, telling Ellen:

“Right now, he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Overall, it sounds like the Timberlake-Biel clan are really relishing their time together. A separate source told People that the parents are in “heaven” with their two boys, sharing:

“They are spending time together as a family in both Montana and Los Angeles. They seem happy.”

Great to hear!

[Image via Justin Timberlake/Instagram]