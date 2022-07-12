Jessie James Decker's 4-Year-Old Took NAKED Pic Of Dad In SHOWER & Posted It To Instagram!!

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are teaching their kiddo some questionable social media skills! LOLz!!

A very NSFW photo appeared on the former NFL player’s Instagram account on Monday night showing him naked in the shower, and now the family is claiming their 4-year-old son Forrest snapped the unintentionally sexy picture. And then posted it to IG without them knowing! Uhhh, huh. They better childproof that phone!!!

In the scandalous photo, Forrest posed for a selfie while in the bathroom. Behind him, his dad rinsed off in the shower behind a somewhat foggy glass door — giving fans a good look at his backside! Apparently, the couple had NO idea the photo had gone live on social media until their friend texted the country singer to inform her of the hilarious post.

Taking to her IG story, Jessie shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her friend, who sent the photo after it had already accumulated hundreds of likes, saying:

“No I can’t stop laughing Jessie I can’t” “I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t know go grab”

Ch-ch-check out the NSFW pic that had everyone talking (below)!

Hot dayum!

That’s quite a pic!! But did you notice how the friend thought there was a small possibility that the parents might have been in on the joke?! Well, that’s because they have a history of showing off Eric’s hot bod on the ‘gram!

Back in September 2020, the 35-year-old shared a picture of himself sitting in a chair reading his wife’s new cookbook, Just Feed Me, completely naked!! Then for his birthday, the Eric & Jessie alum posted a pic of him posing in the nude by the pool. Soo, it’s safe to say they’re pretty used to flaunting their stuff online! But this was supposedly not the plan for Monday night!

Responding to her friend’s text message, the 34-year-old mom of three wrote:

“Omg”

She then captioned the screenshot:

“I can’t even @ericdecker”

Eric was pretty calm about the whole situation, too, writing on his Instagram Story:

“Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower.”

Hah! He certainly learned a lesson!

Interestingly, some fans still think the parents might have set the whole thing up considering some viewers pointed out they can spot some blonde strands of hair peeking into the frame (in the upper left of the photo), suggesting that maybe Jessie was sitting by Forrest the whole time and orchestrating the prank. Either way, we’re here for the laughs — did you see all that skin?! He can post all the shower nudes he wants!

What about U, Perezcious readers? Share your reactions (below)!

[Image via Jessie James Decker/Instagram]