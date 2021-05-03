Diplo Sues Ex For Allegedly Posting Revenge Porn, Stalking, & Trespassing!

Whoa! Diplo has filed a lawsuit against former girlfriend Marchel Gabrielle Auguste! After months of back and forth, the musician submitted an 11-page complaint on April 30 in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging Auguste shared revenge pornography, stalked him, and trespassed at his LA home!

Describing his former fling as a “relentless and unstable fan,” the complaint explains that the DJ, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, believes Marchel maneuvered her way into his life with the purpose of “obtaining intimate and personal information about him in order to gain fame and notoriety.” It also notes that Auguste grew increasingly unstable, especially when the Lonely music producer blocked her on social media.

Related: Diplo Performs At Crowded Super Bowl Party Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Diplo claims in his filing that Auguste created multiple fake social media accounts in order to share sexually explicit photos with his close friends and family. She also allegedly uploaded a naked pic of the 42-year-old on Instagram, to an account with a following of 4K.

Not only that, but due to the fact the ex had showed up to his house repeatedly (obviously uninvited), the songwriter had to move to protect his family! Speaking on the recent March departure from his LA residence, the statement claimed the decision was “in large part, to protect this family from Auguste in fear that she may again show up unannounced at his home.” Wow!! With two kids, just 11 and 7 years old, trespassing is seriously not a good problem to have!

But Diplo’s baby momma Kathryn Lockhart was apparently getting attacked through social media too. A restraining order was granted in December after the woman had continued to contact the singer and his children’s mother, bombarding her with “racist and other disgusting messages.” Not cool!

Related: Fire Chief Resigns After Telling Police To ‘Stop Responding To These Black Neighborhoods’

As you may remember, Marchel had previously filed a for a restraining order on November 26, 2020 against the Cali native, as well. While her name remained anonymous at the time, her attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News the protection was to ensure neither the vocalist nor anyone from his close circle would distribute revenge porn. The very thing she allegedly did to her former beau! Bloom claimed the Grammy winner was in possession of a compromising photo and had posted the snapshot online using a burner account of his own after being accused of “filming sexual activity without her consent.”

Now, Diplo insists the relationship was consensual, though brief. The pair only met in person a handful of times, according to the report. Ending the lengthy filing, Diplo urged his desire to see Auguste be held accountable for “wrongful and illegal behavior” she has allegedly committed this year.

Wow… Clearly there are a lot of claims and accusations being thrown around against both parties in this dispute… We’ll keep you updated as the legal proceedings continue.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Diplo/Instagram]