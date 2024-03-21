Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Alexis Gale Has The Coolest Reaction To Shocking Baby Reveal!

Alexis Gale is breaking her silence after that SHOCKING Jimmie Allen announcement!

In case you didn’t see the wild reveal, on Tuesday the country singer took to his Instagram Stories to casually announce he had SIX children — not the four we all believed he had! The pictures he posted confirmed that he had indeed had twins with another woman during that very tumultuous divorce from Lexi. He wrote in the post:

“I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.”

Wow!

And now Alexis is speaking out! On Wednesday, the 28-year-old posted a cryptic quote to her own Stories about “character”:

“character is who you are when no one is watching “

Well, not that cryptic as it turns out. LOLz! We mean, who else’s character would she be talking about at the moment, right? The guy who was someone else entirely when she wasn’t watching! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

If that wasn’t enough, she went on to post a video seemingly addressing her ex’s drama, and she was just unable to find words — as you can understand! LOLz! She said in the short clip:

“I don’t have anything to say, but, I’m just gonna … those lies will always catch up to you! What is done in the dark will come out in the light. Every. Single. Time. So keep playing.”

In a second video, Jimmie’s ex went on to say she’s putting her faith in God:

“I am truly at a point in my life where I’m just letting God work and not saying s**t anymore. There’s no reason to say s**t. People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves, you don’t have to do a single thing. Ever. Something always comes out, and it just happens naturally. So I’m gonna sit here, enjoy my motherf**king day, and keep it pushing.”

Damn! All things considered, she had an extremely calm reaction to everything! We guess after enough betrayal, you really get used to it. At a certain point, you just have to laugh it off, right? Oof.

What do U think about Alexis’ reaction to the news, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Alexis Gale/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]