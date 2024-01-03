OMG! Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Almost Set Her Dior Dress On Fire -- & She Caught The Moment On Camera! WATCH!

Suki Waterhouse nearly brought in the new year with a fireworks display of her own!

On Sunday, the Good Looking singer showed off a beautiful Dior dress on Instagram — but nearly set it ablaze! In a video promoting her partnership with The Laundress, the 31-year-old explained that she prefers to wash her delicate items, like said dress, by hand with the brand’s Delicate Wash soap — also because it makes her feel “like a prairie girl in the 1950s”! LOLz!

Cut to the expecting momma wearing the sheer dress, she hyped up the soap and how nice the fashion piece washed up while unknowingly waving the flowing sleeve over a lit candle. Watch (below):

OMG! It’s like one of those moments where you don’t want to watch but CAN’T look away!

In the comments, fans couldn’t resist pointing out the pregnant singer’s near disaster, writing things like:

“Not you almost setting your dior dress on fire ” “You were so gentle washing the dress, just so you could almost set it on fire in the end ” “The sleeves! The candles!” “the dress nearly catching on fire is sending me”

Ha! We’re sure glad it didn’t!

Her mom even jumped in on the action, playfully DMing doubling down on the “prairie” aesthetic:

“Domesticated by candlelight. Suki, my cup floweth over……”

She screengrabbed the convo and posted it on her Story, adding:

“lol @ my mums reaction”

See (below):

We’re glad she’s safe! That could have been REALLY bad… Thank goodness that soap doesn’t seem to be highly flammable! LOLz!

Suki is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

