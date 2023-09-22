Shade Or No Shade? Joe Jonas Does Concert Shout-Out To 'All The Parents' Amid Sophie Turner Lawsuit!

Is Joe Jonas throwing some shade at Sophie Turner amid their nasty lawsuit battle?

During the Jonas Brothers concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night, the 34-year-old singer took a moment to give some love to all of the parents and parents-to-be in the audience. He said before performing the song Little Bird, per a video obtained by People:

“This next one is all about being a parent. To all the parents in the house… if you’re trying to have kids, best of luck, I’m rooting for you.”

Normally, we wouldn’t think too much about this brief shout-out. At first glance, it seems like nothing more than a sweet interaction with the fans. However, given that it came right after the explosive accusations from Sophie about him abducting their two kids? We wouldn’t be surprised if Joe was low-key trying to shade his estranged wife!

The Game of Thrones alum filed a lawsuit against her ex, saying he refused to return their passports and thus prevented her from taking them back to England with her. Joe slammed the claims, saying the suit is “misleading” and insisting the “children were not abducted.” So it’s safe to say Joe is PISSED right now. Right after such a bitter battle has begun he shouts out parenting? Seems a bit layered to us.

We also wonder if Joe is still going to try to play up the “I’m the good parent” angle of this divorce. The alleged smear campaign trying to paint Sophie as an out-of-control party animal was clearly meant to make him look like Father of the Year. But since that crashed and burned spectacularly, and she’s now made legal overtures to get custody, we’re not sure anyone is going to assume he’s the stable one anymore. No matter how many songs he writes about it.

