Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns To Jersey Shore To FINALLY Make Amends, And Everyone Cries!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is headed back to the Jersey Shore!

In an explosive trailer for what’s to come on Jersey Shore Family Vacation this season, Ronnie — who left in 2021 to seek treatment for mental health issues amid serious legal drama — makes an emotional return to apologize to his friends!

In the teaser, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reads a letter in which the reality star wrote about how he “really missed everyone” and was happy to know they were all “doing well.” It also appeared as if he recognized how much his past actions “affected everyone” in the cast. Later, he decides to show up and join his pals in person so that he can formally apologize. He says:

“I wanna start by apologizing to you guys. The last year I have lost a lot of what I love.”

Both Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick can be seen crying, with the former noting the reunion made for an “emotional” day. Aw!

Seems like it was a pretty problem-free reunion… except for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola! She rejoined the show earlier in the season and admits in a confessional:

“I don’t want any bad vibes or old boyfriends to show up.”

In the trailer, it doesn’t appear as if she was in the room with her ex when he confronted everyone, so it’s unclear if she ever comes face-to-face with him on the show. That said, she was “nervous” to introduce her new boyfriend, Justin May, to the group, so we can imagine why she wouldn’t want Ronnie there!

This marks the 37-year-old’s first time reconnecting with the cast onscreen since his departure. Back in March, he returned to the show to give a brief update on his life, but he did not join a trip. He’s seemingly made such great progress in his personal life, we’re glad to see him take these next steps with his co-stars, too! Ch-ch-check out everything that is to come (below)!

