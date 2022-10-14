JoJo Siwa & Candace Cameron Bure ‘Haven’t Spoken’ At All Since ‘Rudest Celebrity’ Feud!

Are JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure still on bad terms following their messy feud over the summer?

Speaking with E! News on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum gave an update on where she stands with the Full House alum. And it turns out the two have not talked since everything went down in July!

“I’ll be honest. I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving.”

When asked if they’ve worked through their issues, JoJo responded to the outlet with a laugh, saying:

“We’re…civil? I don’t know. I’ve got like three problems since that one, so we’re moved on.”

It doesn’t exactly sound like they’re besties — but at least she’s leaving the drama in the past! For those who somehow missed the whole saga over the summer, the situation began when JoJo labeled Candace as the “rudest celebrity I’ve met” while participating in a popular TikTok trend. Quickly, the whole thing blew up on social media– leading the 46-year-old actress to reach out to JoJo about what happened between them. Candace revealed to her followers on Instagram that she learned during a phone conversation with the So You Think You Can Dance judge that she turned down her request to pose for a photo on the red carpet. The Hallmark star explained at the time:

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her. But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?; and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.’”

She then went on to apologize for her actions, expressing:

“I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

However, JoJo later shared with Page Six that Candace’s recollection of their meeting was not entirely correct! She told the outlet:

“It was at the after party that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that’s what made me really upset. When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment – and I feel like this was that moment for me.”

We can imagine it’s pretty brutal to be turned away by someone you look up to and find out they took pics with someone else — especially when you’re a child. While it’s nice they shared a call, it doesn’t sound like it was the start of a beautiful relationship or anything. We guess some wounds never heal…

[Image via The View/YouTube, Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram]